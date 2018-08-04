Murder investigation underway after woman's death in Hartlepool

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a woman's death in Hartlepool.

Police say the victim, who has not been identified, suffered significant injuries and died after a suspected "targeted attack".

The scene in Oxford Road on Friday night where a woman was murdered in a suspected targeted attack

The incident happened in Oxford Road just after 9pm last night.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "The victim, an adult female, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries carried out so far have led detectives to believe that this was a targeted attack and a team of officers are working tirelessly to trace the person believed to be responsible."

Police and forensics have been at the scene carrying out investigations. Sections of Oxford Road are said to be closed with operations continue.

Officers at the scene this morning

A man living on Oxford Road, who did not want to be named, said: "There's a big police operation going on - the police helicopter was out last night, I don't know if it's connected, and there's still a lot police activity here this morning.

"Police are knocking on doors and there are a lot of police vehicles about."

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

