Murder jury retires to consider verdicts after stabbing of dad in street

The jury in the trial of two men accused of stabbing a drug user to death have started their deliberations.

Hartlepool boxer Darren 'Daz' Willans, 31, and Derek Pallas, 36, from Billingham are jointly charged with the murder of Peter Gillings in Billingham last September.

Peter Gilling.

Mr Gilling, 39, was stabbed five times outside Melsonby Court, Billingham, just after midnight on Saturday, September 29.

A pathologist said that he died from a 3in-deep wound to his femoral artery in his leg.

The trial at Teesside Crown Court heard an altercation broke out between Mr Gilling, Pallas and Willans that night.

The prosecution said they cannot say who wielded the knife which was not recovered.

The trial has heard that Willans and Pallas, of Marsh House Avenue, had gone to Melsonby Court twice on the night Mr Gilling died to buy drugs to sell on.

During his evidence, Willans, who was working as a roofer at the time, said he had punched Gilling unconscious in an incident a week before he died.

He accepted hitting him again during the incident on September 29 after saying Mr Gilling came at him with his hands raised. Mr Gilling is said to have produced a Stanley knife during the confrontation.

But Willans denies using a knife or seeing Pallas with one.

Willans' lawyer Richard Wright QC said in his closing speech to the jury that Willans may not be 'a nice bloke'. But he said he did not use weapons.

Mr Wright said: "He's a boxer. He teaches kids. He's undoubtably capable of violence, but never with a knife."

He added: "It's entirely conceivable that Daz Willans had no idea at all that Peter Gilling had been stabbed until he found out about it later."

Prosecutor David Brooke QC claimed in his closing speech that Willans saw the knife and joined in the attack.

He said: "Anyone who was in that attack when it was happening was encouraging that to happen."

Mr Brooke said Willans, of Warren Court, Hartlepool, was guilty of joint enterprise murder and the violence did not have to be planned.

He added: "It's the sort of thing that happens when people are angry and aggressive.

"Yes in the cold light of day they may regret going so far but in the heat of the moment that's what's happened."

Both Willans and Pallas deny murder.

Proceeding.