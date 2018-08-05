Murder victim named as Hartlepool mum-of-three

Detectives investigating the death of a woman on a Hartlepool street have named her as a mother of three young children.

Following formal identification which took place today, Cleveland Police have named the woman who was killed in Hartlepool on Friday evening as 29-year-old Kelly Franklin.

Kelly Franklin died following an attack in Oxford Road in Hartlepool on Friday.

A force spokesman said: "Kelly, a mother of three young children from Hartlepool, sadly died after suffering significant injuries in an incident on Oxford Road near to Chaucer Avenue in the town.

"Specially trained officers are supporting Kelly’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

"Detectives would like to again appeal for any witnesses to the incident to get in touch with them.

"Police believe that Oxford Road would have been busy with vehicles travelling along Oxford Road on Friday evening, and that it is a route often used by buses and taxis."

Flowers have been left near to the scene of the incident in tribute to Kelly Franklin.

Two people, a 30-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, remain in custody on suspicion of murder.

Police have said they believe the incident was a "targeted attack."

Flowers have been left on the corner of Oxford Road and Chaucer Avenue.

Among the messages is one which says: "Kelly, we haven't got answers, we don't know why, but what we do know you will be sadly missed by everyone around you, especially your three beautiful children.

"RIP in the hands of God and we promise you that we will make sure your three angels will never got forget you."

Any drivers who were in the area of Oxford Road near to Chaucer Avenue at around 9pm on Friday evening, particularly anyone who may have dash cam footage, are asked to call them on 101.