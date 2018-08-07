Murder victim's children 'in complete shock and horror' over mum's violent death

The heartbroken family of murdered Kelly Franklin have paid tribute to a 'loving, caring, beautiful young mother'.

The devastated family of the 29-year-old mum of three, who sadly died following a street attack in Oxford Road, Hartlepool, last Friday have today paid tribute to her.

The scene in Oxford Road/Chaucer Avenue.

The statement, released by Cleveland Police, says her three children, Logan, Gabby and Merida, were her 'most treasured things' and they are all in complete shock and horror that their mother’s life has been taken away from them so suddenly.

Her family also thanks those who battled top save her, police, medics and locals including former soldier Gary Reid and others who rushed to the aid of the women when they heard cries for help.

Kelly’s family said: “Kelly Anne Franklin was such a loving, caring, beautiful young mother of three whose life has been tragically cut short.

“Kelly was always bursting with life, happiness and joy and you would not bump into her without seeing a beautiful smile on her face. She was loved by so many and always had time for others.

Floral tributes left at the scene.

“Her three beautiful children, Logan, Gabby and Merida were her most treasured things in her life and they are all in complete shock and horror that their mother’s life has been taken away from them and us so suddenly.

“It is so difficult to find the words to describe how the family feels at this moment.

"We would like to take the opportunity to thank all members of the public who comforted and tried desperately to save Kelly at the scene.

"We would also like to thank the paramedics, police and our local community for their kind support.

"Our family will never be the same without her, we love you Kelly very much, God bless you and we will all be together one day.”

Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning after being charged with her murder.

He also faces a charge of possession of a bladed article in Oxford Road, namely a kitchen knife, on the same day.

During a brief hearing, Kettlewell was remanded in custody and will next appear at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday.

A 48-year-old woman also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on conditional bail while police continue inquiries.

The Mail reported how Mr Reid, 29, who lives in the Rift House area, had just dropped off sons Jack, five, and Lewis, one, at a relative’s house after visiting the Headland fairground when he heard cries for help.

A young man and a young woman also tried to help Kelly while emergency services were on their way.

The former sapper, who served with Army’s Royal Engineers 25 and 39 Engineers, said: “The three of us tried our hardest and the people around us were pushing others away and were in just as much shock as us.

“The lad who stopped to help and the woman 100% deserve the credit for what they did.

“My thoughts are with her parents and I just want them to know that their little girl was not alone.”

