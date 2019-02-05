Murdered mum Kelly Franklin was 'manipulated and controlled' by killer Torbjorn Kettlewell

A senior Cleveland Police officer said Hartlepool mum Kelly Franklin was 'manipulated and controlled' by her former partner who stabbed her 30 times in the street.

It comes after Kelly Franklin's former partner Torbjorn Kettlewell was found guilty of the murder and her neighbour Juile Wass was found guilty of manslaughter.

Kelly Franklin.

Senior Investigating Officer, Temporary Detective Superintendent Wendy Tinkler, said: “Kelly Franklin was a domestic abuse victim who was manipulated and controlled by her former partner, Torbjorn Kettlewell. This control and manipulation continued following their separation despite Kelly attempting to rebuild her life without him.

“Kettlewell and Julie Wass began a relationship together where they both monitored and manipulated Kelly, ultimately leading to the horrendous events of Wednesday 3rd August when Kelly suffered the brutal attack inflicted upon her by Kettlewell.

“Kelly had her young life tragically stolen from her by Kettlewell and Wass and her family have been left absolutely heartbroken. She was the mother of three young children, she had many dreams and ambitions about what she wanted to achieve for herself and her young family.

“Nothing will ever bring Kelly back and her family will continue to struggle to recover from this tragic event, however, I hope they feel reassured that justice has been served.”