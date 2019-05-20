New figures reveal where most crime is committed in Hartlepool

The figures are compiled from Home Office data available on the www.police.uk website and cover March.

1. Catcote Road Twenty-three reports near the Oxford Road junction included 15 shoplifting offences and three criminal damage and arson cases.

2. Marina Way Twenty reports included 14 shoplifting cases and five anti-social behaviour incidents.

3. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre Twenty cases included five violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four anti-social behaviour incidents.

4. St Patrick's shops Nineteen incidents included eight shoplifting reports and four anti-social behaviour cases.

