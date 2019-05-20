New figures reveal where most crime is committed in Hartlepool Latest official crime statistics reveal where most crime is committed in Hartlepool. The figures are compiled from Home Office data available on the www.police.uk website and cover March. 1. Catcote Road Twenty-three reports near the Oxford Road junction included 15 shoplifting offences and three criminal damage and arson cases. other Buy a Photo 2. Marina Way Twenty reports included 14 shoplifting cases and five anti-social behaviour incidents. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo 3. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre Twenty cases included five violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four anti-social behaviour incidents. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo 4. St Patrick's shops Nineteen incidents included eight shoplifting reports and four anti-social behaviour cases. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5