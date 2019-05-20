Hartlepool Police Station

New figures reveal where most crime is committed in Hartlepool

Latest official crime statistics reveal where most crime is committed in Hartlepool.

The figures are compiled from Home Office data available on the www.police.uk website and cover March.

Twenty-three reports near the Oxford Road junction included 15 shoplifting offences and three criminal damage and arson cases.

1. Catcote Road

Twenty reports included 14 shoplifting cases and five anti-social behaviour incidents.

2. Marina Way

Twenty cases included five violence and sexual offences (classed together) and four anti-social behaviour incidents.

3. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

Nineteen incidents included eight shoplifting reports and four anti-social behaviour cases.

4. St Patrick's shops

