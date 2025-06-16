A new petrol station business has banned off-road bikers from filling up at its pumps in a bid to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Service Station and convenience shop, in Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool, has been thanked for “taking a stand against illegal and dangerous off-road biking in the town”.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash and Hartlepool borough councillor Quewone Bailey-Fleet have now called on other fuel retailers to follow suit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While recognising that not every off-road biker is breaking the law, police and politicians have acknowledged that many are using them without insurance and endangering the community with their behaviour.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, far left, and borough councillor Quewone Bailey-Fleet, second right, with team members from Hartlepool Services.

The issue was also highlighted by residents as a major public concern at a meeting of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership earlier this year.

Cllr Quewone Bailey-Fleet, whose Rossmere ward includes the petrol station, said: “Illegal off-road bikes have wreaked havoc on our town.

"They are one of the biggest concerns raised with me by residents, and the impact on the safety of our children and elderly in Rossmere cannot be overstated.

“It’s time to draw the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m glad that Hartlepool Service Station, a new business in the town but already showing real commitment to the community, is taking a stand and saying enough is enough.

"This is what it means to support your residents standing against criminal behaviour, not enabling it.

"I now call on other fuel providers across Hartlepool to follow suit and show the same courage by putting public safety first.”

Mr Brash said earlier this year that he had received confirmation that officers are able to pursue illegal off-road bikers and “may employ tactical options to bring the vehicle to a stop”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has now said that “working together, we can take back our streets”, adding: "This is about standing up for residents who are fed up with the noise, danger and damage caused by illegal off-road bikes.

"I’m proud to back this business and hope others will follow suit.”

A spokesperson for the petrol station said: "We’ve had enough of these bikes causing chaos in the area.

"That’s why we’ve decided to stop selling fuel to anyone using an off-road bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re part of this community and want to help make it a safer place for everyone."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.