The Home Office statistics, which are available on its www.police.uk website, cover July 2025. All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations.
June 2025’s figures are available here.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Middleton Grange: 32 incidents, including 15 shoplifting offences and four criminal damage and arsons (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. York Road
York Road: 27 incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences (classed together) and five shoplifting incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Murray Street
Murray Street: 18 incidents, including eight shoplifting offences and three violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Station Approach
Station Approach: 16 incidents, including four public order offences and four violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid