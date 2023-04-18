News you can trust since 1877
New images released of man police wish to trace following suspected rape of woman in Hartlepool

Police investigating the suspected rape of a woman have issued new images of a man they wish to trace as part of their inquiry.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read

The security camera photos show the man leaving The Showroom bar, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, in the early hours of Saturday, April 8.

Cleveland Police believe he may be able to provide information following the alleged rape of a woman in her 30s behind the library in York Road at around 4.30am.

The force said in a new statement on Tuesday: “Officers are keen to trace the man in the image as he may be able to assist with inquiries.

Police wish to trace the man facing the camera following the suspected rape of a woman in Hartlepool town centre.Police wish to trace the man facing the camera following the suspected rape of a woman in Hartlepool town centre.
"It is hoped that witnesses, or someone who knows the man, may recognise him from the new images released and come forward with information.

“Police would also like to appeal to anyone who was in the area around the library or near Loons Bar, on Victoria Road, around the time of the incident as it is believed there were people in the area around the time who may be able to assist with inquiries.

“The suspect is described as around 38 years old with blond hair in a bun, wearing grey and black clothing. He is believed to have spoken with an Eastern European accent.

“Any witnesses or anyone who may know the identity of the person in the CCTV image, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 065835.

“Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

