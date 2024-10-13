New police appeal as officers 'work around the clock' to trace occupants of car which ploughed into house in Hartlepool's Eskdale Road
Gemma Marshall and her two children have been forced to find alternative accommodation after they escaped uninjured from the incident at their home in Eskdale Road, Hartlepool, on Friday, October 11, at around 12.40am.
A blue Audi car careered through the living room before the occupants fled the scene.
The vehicle remained lodged inside the property for much of Friday before it was eventually removed and the house secured.
Residents in two nearby properties were also evacuated following the crash although they have since returned home.
A Cleveland Police spokesperson has now said: “Investigators continue to work around the clock to locate the occupants of the vehicle which crashed into the house, forcing the residents to find alternative accommodation.
“We are urging anyone who has any CCTV, Dashcam or mobile phone footage of the area of Brierton Lane, between 12.30am and 2am on Friday, to please send this into Cleveland Police.”
"Any information the public can provide may be able to assist in finding those responsible”.
A fundraising appeal to support the family, who did not have home insurance, while they wait to return to their house has already raised nearly £6,000.
Organiser Louise Ryan, who went to Brierton School with Gemma, has thanked donors for their generosity.
The online appeal can be supported at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-gemma-and-her-family-go-home?cdn-cache=0.
Relevant footage of the incident can be uploaded at: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-vehicle-collides-with-house-in-hartlepool
Information can also be provided to Cleveland Police via 101, quoting reference number 195039.