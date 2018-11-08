New senior police officer takes over deputy chief constable role at Cleveland Police

Cleveland Police has announced a new temporary Deputy Chief Constable for the area.

Helen McMillan has taken on the role for six months following the secondment of Simon Nickless as Senior Policing Adviser to the College of Policing.

Helen joins Cleveland from Northumbria Police, where she is Assistant Chief Constable and holds the national portfolio for criminal use of firearms. She is an experienced firearms and public order commander and has worked in a variety of operational roles.

Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Helen McMillan said: “Having worked in policing in the north east for 28 years, I’m pleased to be on Teesside.

“I know the challenges that Cleveland faces, but also recognise the relentless dedication of officers and staff to keep communities safe. The Chief Constable has brought a new vision to the Force and I look forward to supporting teams and working with partners to put this into action.”