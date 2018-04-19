New series of Police Interceptors begins this month

Popular TV show Police Interceptors is due to return for a brand new series this month, starring officers from the North East.

Raw Cut TV began filming with officers from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit for two new series in August 2017.

The unit has now taken part in five series of the popular Channel 5 programme, which will kick off on Monday, April 30, at 8pm.

Camera operatives follow the officers within the unit as they respond to incidents and tackle those breaking the law.

Inspector Darren Breslin, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: “It’s been great for the public to see the wide range of incidents that we deal with on a daily basis such as armed incidents, drink drivers, drug raids and collisions.

“The show has been very popular with fans of all ages and we have been very grateful for their support throughout the five series that have highlighted the work of the unit.

“Members of the public will again see how hard the team works to keep them safe.”

The first episode of the new series will see an incident of reverse ramming send Interceptor Chris Green reaching for German Shepherd Ronny.

While Lee Wilson is confronted by a particularly mouthy motorist - who doesn’t know when to call it a day.

Plus, a wanted man holed up in a loft is refusing to come quietly.