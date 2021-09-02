New surveillance cameras and home security measures to protect East Durham community

The £505,294 allocated for Easington follows a successful bid for money to the Home Office’s Safer Streets Fund by the Durham Police and Crime Commissioner’s Office and Durham Police.

Another £333,290 is being awarded as part of the same application to Darlington.

The Easington money will fund new CCTV cameras and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology.

Durham Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen has welcomed the funding.

Victims of burglary and their neighbours will also receive new window locks, internal lights on a timer, external lights on a sensor and double locks or deadlocks on external doors.

Chief Constable Jo Farrell, of Durham Police said: “The funding provided by the Safer Streets Fund will make a significant difference to Darlington and Easington which formed the focus of our bid.

“The CCTV and ANPR cameras, as well as the new security measures, will not only act as a deterrent to people thinking of getting involved in any criminal behaviour but also make the community feel safer.

“This funding will enable positive changes to take place - making it safer and improving the quality of life for those that live there.”

Durham Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen said: “The fund will enable more local communities to receive targeted crime prevention advice through work with our local partners.