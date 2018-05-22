Newcastle winger and his mother to be sentenced over Quayside brawl

A Newcastle United player and his mother will be sentenced for affray following a melee which erupted with a separate group in a nightclub's VIP area.

Bottles were thrown and weapons used when Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons and members of his family and friends clashed with at least five men in the trendy Livello bar on Newcastle's Quayside.

The England under-20 player, his mother Joan Jacob, 46, and four others were originally charged with violent disorder but the prosecution accepted their guilty pleas to the lesser charge of affray.

At a previous hearing, Judge Edward Bindloss, sitting at Newcastle Crown Court, warned jail was a possibility and said the 90-second brawl at 2am in October 2016 was "a serious incident with personal violence being used and items being thrown".

One man in the other group suffered a "nasty" head injury, Judge Bindloss said, though this was caused indirectly after door staff intervened.

Aarons, who was born in Jamaica and raised in Bristol, made an immediate impact when he broke into the Newcastle United first team.

But the 22-year-old suffered injury set-backs and has now been loaned out to Hellas Verona in Italy.

The defendants were Aarons and his mother, both of Montagu Avenue, Gosforth,Newcastle; his cousin Garfield White, 23, a serving prisoner formerly of Wordsworth Road, Bristol, and his friends

Kallum Phillips, 23, of Kensington Park, Bristol, and Jamar Collins, 22, of Walker Close, Bristol.

Charges were dropped against White's sister Sabrina, 24, after it was accepted she acted as a peace-maker on the night.

The judge granted all defendants bail, except for White, ahead of sentencing.

The judge said: "All options remain open, including an immediate custodial sentence."