'No police, no hospital, what next?' - what you said about plans to move Hartlepool's police custody suite

Families living in Hartlepool have condemned proposals to stop using Hartlepool Police Station's custody facility.

From early next year, Cleveland Police plans to deal with people arrested in Hartlepool at its purpose-built facility in Middlesbrough.

The move, which has been agreed in principle by Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger, would save money in the long run, say the force.

As previously reported, the Hartlepool suite is said to only see a few people a day.

Taking people to Middlesbrough will ensure that those who need support in custody can access the relevant services at the earliest opportunity.

Related content: Cleveland Police set to stop using custody facility in Hartlepool



Hartlepool Police Station.

Dozens of you got in touch with the Mail on social media to share your views on the issue - with many of you calling the proposals "not good enough" for Hartlepool.

Others argued they were "paying more for less" when it comes to council tax, due to the changing police presence in the town.

Here's how you reacted to the news on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Margaret Russell: "Is Hartlepool to become an annex of Middlesbrough ... sad times."

Angela Morris: "Drug and alcohol-related crimes just as high as Middlesbrough due to cuts."

Carol Burton: "This is no surprise as we already have no custody after a certain time and people go to Middlesbrough, we had yet another rise for the police put on our council taxes this year, once again we're all paying more for less."

Julie Waterman Kelly: "No police. No hospital. What next."

Stephanie Ashley: "Hope they're going to reduce our council tax since there will be virtually no police here now either. paying through the nose for absolutely nothing at this rate."

Gary Coussons: "Why don’t they move our fire station to Middlesbrough too?"

Read more: Hartlepool police station's custody facility planned to move out of town



Gci Stephen Grainger: "Hartlepool Is dead and buried it’s a shadow of its once self, what a joke!"

Kathleen Verrall: "Our council tax is the highest yet when it comes to LOSING out ... it's always Hartlepool that gets hit!"

Bob Snowdon: "This ship is sinking."

Melanie Eastwood: "Can we call ourselves a town?"

Bryan Littler: "Shocking news and not good enough. It really is getting to the point where the only thing left is the bin service."

James French: "Town is a joke, no hospital, no courts now no cop shop."

Jane Sawdon: "Is that where the invisible police worked because you never saw any walking the streets."