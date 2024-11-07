North Yorkshire Police warning to fans ahead of York City vs Hartlepool United Vanarama League clash

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Nov 2024, 16:16 BST
Police have issued a warning to football fans ahead of this weekend’s match between Hartlepool United and York City.

Pools travel to the league leaders on Saturday, November 9, at the LNER Community Stadium.

Meanwhile, Hartlepool are enjoying a bounce in form under interim manager Lennie Lawrence.

North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning saying anyone responsible for antisocial or criminal behaviour will be strongly dealt with.

York''s LNER Community Stadium.placeholder image
York''s LNER Community Stadium.

The force said: “We want everyone to enjoy this weekend's football in the right spirit, and we know the vast majority of fans will do so, and are looking forward to attending the match. It should be a positive and memorable occasion for all.

“However, we're clear that antisocial, intimidating and criminal behaviour won’t be tolerated. Anyone who is committing it should expect to be dealt with by the police swiftly and robustly.”

They added there will be “a significant policing operation” in York on Saturday, and members of the public can expect to see a high-visibility police presence across the city.

Eight people were arrested following significant disorder after Hartlepool last faced York at Victoria Park in January.

