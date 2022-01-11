Aaron Kerr, 30, from Hartlepool, was stopped by police on the A1(M) motorway in North Yorkshire driving an Audi car with around 4.5 kilos of skunk cannabis in the boot.

He was with his girlfriend and a young child was in the back asleep, Teesside Crown Court heard.

A police drugs expert valued the cannabis at anything from £13,500 up to £76,000.

The case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

But Kerr walked free from court after the judge described him as a novice who had become tempted during difficult personal circumstances.

He also had to wait a number of years since his arrest due to separate but connected legal cases against other defendants.

Kerr was stopped in the car which was known to police at junction 45 on the A1 northbound on May 12 in 2017.

When asked by the officers if there was anything in the vehicle that shouldn’t be, he directed them to a box in the boot.

Jenny Haigh, prosecuting, said: “Inside the box officers discovered four triple layered heat sealed plastic packages.”

The cannabis was valued by police at between £13,500 and £22,500, up to £27,000-£76,000 depending on its strength.

Kerr, of Innes Road, Hartlepool, was held and quizzed by police.

He told them he had been unemployed and homeless when he met an old school friend.

The pal offered Kerr a job to pick up a consignment of drugs in Liverpool in return for £200.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

The court heard he had no previous convictions for drugs.

Andrew Finlay, mitigating, said: “He was asked to do this. He was given a small amount of payment relatively speaking.”

Judge Tim Stead said Kerr had to have had some understanding of the scale of the drugs involved.

He said: “People who get involved in substantial drug trafficking expect to be sent to prison.”

But Judge Stead added: “I am quite satisfied that you are a novice as far as anything to do with drug trafficking is concerned.

"I think this is your one and only departure into it.”

Kerr was given nine months prison suspended for 12 months and 75 hours unpaid work.

