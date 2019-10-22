Officers confirm there are no concerns after person spotted lay in the boot of a car
Officers have spoken to the occupants of a vehicle which sparked welfare concerns as it was believed a person was lay in the open boot.
A member of the public reported concern for a person laid in the boot on Sunday, October 20, in Middlesbrough.
Following a public appeal showing CCTV of the vehicle, the occupants came forward and police have spoken to them and have been able to negate any concerns that they had for the person’s welfare.
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Dimelow said: “Police received a call with good intent from a member of the public who was concerned about a person that they had seen in the boot of a vehicle being driven slowly in Middlesbrough.
“We are pleased to confirm that we have now been able to speak to the occupants of the vehicle and we have confirmed that everyone is safe and well. The investigation has now been closed.”