Officers recover stolen bike in Hartlepool within five minutes of theft report
Officers from the Community Safety Enforcement Team contacted police shortly after 3.35pm on Friday, October 25, to report four males in balaclavas were stealing a bike from the underground car park at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “PCSOs Widdowfield and Devonport used their expert local knowledge, quickly locating the bike at the rear of a house in Thornton Street.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal for anyone with information or footage of the bike being stolen or knowledge of who the males are to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number.
"Please quote ref 204699.
“If you don’t want to speak to police, you can pass information anonymously to https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or phone them on 0800 555 111.”