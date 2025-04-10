Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cleveland Police has made progress in all areas but must improve how it investigates crime and protects vulnerable people, the police inspectorate has said.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has graded the force’s performance across eight areas in its latest inspection.

Cleveland Police is now rated as Good in four areas namely police powers and treating the public fairly and respectfully; preventing and deterring crime and anti-social behaviour and reducing vulnerability; managing offenders and suspects; and building, supporting and protecting the workforce.

The force was rated Adequate in terms of responding to the public and leadership and force management.

Cleveland Police Chief Constable Mark Webster.

And it requires improvement in two areas – investigating crime and protecting vulnerable people.

In 2019, the force was rated inadequate in all areas and put special measures by the inspectorate, coming out of them in 2023.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Michelle Skeer said: “Since our last PEEL inspection, the force has improved the policing service it provides to the public.

"I thank officers, staff and volunteers for their continued hard work to serve the communities of Cleveland.

Cleveland Police headquarters in Hemlington.

"Because of that work, it has made progress in all areas since our last inspection and has improved in most judgment grades.”

The force was praised for its problem-solving culture, seen in a focus on issues that most affect communities.

The inspectorate said this has helped the police to work more effectively with partner organisations to prevent crime and antisocial behaviour.

Chief Constable of Cleveland Police, Mark Webster said: “I very much welcome the publication of this positive report which demonstrates the significant work staff, officers and volunteers have done to see these improvements be realised in force.

“I am pleased the force has been recognised for the progress we have made and we are now one of the top performing forces in England and Wales and compared to other forces have seen some of the most significant improvements and substantial changes to the HMICFRS PEEL assessment grades."

He added the areas highlighted for improvement were “very important” to the force and they are striving hard to continue to make progress.

Police and Crime Commissioner Matt Storey said he was “delighted” the scale of the force’s improvement had been recognised but was not complacent about the ongoing improvement required.