One arrested after ‘partially sighted’ woman, 81, is robbed and injured in Hartlepool
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of robbing an elderly woman in Hartlepool.
The incident happened in Willow Grove and the 81-year-old victim suffered bruising to her wrist.
Cleveland Police said late on Wednesday: “Detectives in Hartlepool have arrested a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of robbery after an 81-year-old lady who is partially sighted, was injured with bruising to her wrist, when she was robbed in Willow Grove in Hartlepool.
“The 37-year-old woman is currently in police custody where she will be questioned by officers.”