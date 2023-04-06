News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Ikea Easter bank holiday opening times including Good Friday
5 minutes ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of
14 minutes ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
17 minutes ago New Olaparib cancer drug offered on NHS in England and Wales
1 hour ago Grandmother dies after tummy tuck and bum lift surgery in Turkey
1 hour ago Time confirmed for UK Emergency Alert test

One arrested after ‘partially sighted’ woman, 81, is robbed and injured in Hartlepool

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of robbing an elderly woman in Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened in Willow Grove and the 81-year-old victim suffered bruising to her wrist.

Cleveland Police said late on Wednesday: “Detectives in Hartlepool have arrested a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of robbery after an 81-year-old lady who is partially sighted, was injured with bruising to her wrist, when she was robbed in Willow Grove in Hartlepool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The 37-year-old woman is currently in police custody where she will be questioned by officers.”

The incident happened in the town's Willow Grove./Photo: Frank ReidThe incident happened in the town's Willow Grove./Photo: Frank Reid
The incident happened in the town's Willow Grove./Photo: Frank Reid
Most Popular
Read More
Read More: Man arrested after gang with weapons threaten home occupants during b...