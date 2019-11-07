One lane closed on A19 after three-vehicle crash

Three vehicles crashed on the road.

Cleveland Police received a call at around 8.30am on Thursday, November 7 with reports of a crash on the A19.

Three vehicles had been involved in a crash on the road while travelling southbound between the A689 and A1027 turn-offs during morning rush hour.

Lane two of the road has been closed in the area while work is taking place to deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “We have received a few calls about one lane being blocked on the A19 southbound.

“Traffic units have been dispatched to deal with this incident.”

At 8.45am, Highways England confirmed that contractors and police were at the scene.