‘Our hearts are broken’: Tribute to James Andrew Coyles after Hartlepool and Peterlee men are accused of killing him

A delivery driver who tragically died following an incident at the weekend has been named as his daughter paid tribute to him.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:35 GMT- 1 min read

Officers and paramedics were called to Handley Street, Horden, at around 11.30am on Sunday, March 19.

Sadly, 54-year-old James Andrew Coyles was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tribute released on Wednesday, his daughter, Katie, said: “There will never be the words to describe the way we feel. Nothing ever prepares you for this hurt and pain.

James Andrew Coyles sadly died in the incident on Sunday (March 19).
“Our hearts are broken. We love you so very much, and will continue to make you proud each and every day the way you always told us.

“It’s only see you later, dad. It’s not goodbye.”

Two men were arrested following the incident.

Gary Peter Hepworth, from Hartlepool, and Joseph Henry Niles, from Peterlee, have now both been charged with manslaughter and were due to appear at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Durham Police said in a statement late on Tuesday night: “Two men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man in Horden at the weekend.

“Gary Peter Hepworth, 43, and Joseph Henry Niles, 41, were arrested following the incident in the Handley Street area on Sunday morning in which a delivery driver sadly died.

“Mr Hepworth, of Hartlepool, and Mr Niles, of Peterlee, were tonight both charged with manslaughter and theft.

“Mr Hepworth was also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm after an officer was injured whilst he was being detained.

“The pair remain in police custody and will appear at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.”

