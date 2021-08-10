Pair arrested on suspicion of Hartlepool OAP burglary after pretending to be police

The pair, aged 52 and 48, are in custody facing questioning after the alleged Hartlepool incident on Monday.

A Cleveland Police statement on Tuesday read: “At around 11.10pm police received a report that two men who claimed to be police officers, pushed a fake police officer’s ‘business card’ through the letterbox at an elderly woman’s home,

“They then allegedly pushed their way into the address and stole a handbag containing birthday money and other items, leaving the victim who is in her 80s shaken but physically unharmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have arrested two people following an alleged aggravated burglary in Hartlepool on Monday.

“Officers attended and detained two men nearby shortly afterwards. Both were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

“Some of the alleged stolen property was recovered.

“Inquiries are on-going and we would appeal for witnesses or anyone in the Oak Grove/Jesmond Road/Chatham Gardens area of the town with domestic CCTV or dashcam covering the period 10.30pm to 11pm last night (Monday) which could assist, to get in touch via the 101 number.

“Please quote ref 133448.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.