Pair arrested on suspicion of Hartlepool OAP burglary after pretending to be police
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing birthday money from a pensioner’s home after reportedly pretending to be police officers.
The pair, aged 52 and 48, are in custody facing questioning after the alleged Hartlepool incident on Monday.
A Cleveland Police statement on Tuesday read: “At around 11.10pm police received a report that two men who claimed to be police officers, pushed a fake police officer’s ‘business card’ through the letterbox at an elderly woman’s home,
“They then allegedly pushed their way into the address and stole a handbag containing birthday money and other items, leaving the victim who is in her 80s shaken but physically unharmed.
“Officers attended and detained two men nearby shortly afterwards. Both were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
“Some of the alleged stolen property was recovered.
“Inquiries are on-going and we would appeal for witnesses or anyone in the Oak Grove/Jesmond Road/Chatham Gardens area of the town with domestic CCTV or dashcam covering the period 10.30pm to 11pm last night (Monday) which could assist, to get in touch via the 101 number.
“Please quote ref 133448.”