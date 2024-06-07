Pair charged after suspected stolen vehicle is stopped in Hartlepool's West View Road by Cleveland Police

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 7th Jun 2024, 16:41 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 16:49 BST
Two people are due to appear in court after police stopped a suspected stolen car in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police have confirmed that a man and woman were arrested after the vehicle was spotted heading towards town by Matrix Team officers.

A statement from the force said: “The vehicle was sighted after being reportedly stolen in Yarm, heading towards Hartlepool, around 3.30pm on Thursday, 6th June.

"It was brought to a stop on West View Road, Hartlepool.

Two people have been charged after a suspected stolen vehicle was stopped in Hartlepool's West View Road. Picture by Frank Reid.Two people have been charged after a suspected stolen vehicle was stopped in Hartlepool's West View Road. Picture by Frank Reid.
“A man and woman were arrested and later charged.

“A 34-year-old man from Thornaby was charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent, dangerous driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance and failing to stop for police.

“A 42-year-old woman from Stockton has been charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent.

“Both are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 8th July.”

