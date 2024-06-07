Pair charged after suspected stolen vehicle is stopped in Hartlepool's West View Road by Cleveland Police
Cleveland Police have confirmed that a man and woman were arrested after the vehicle was spotted heading towards town by Matrix Team officers.
A statement from the force said: “The vehicle was sighted after being reportedly stolen in Yarm, heading towards Hartlepool, around 3.30pm on Thursday, 6th June.
"It was brought to a stop on West View Road, Hartlepool.
“A man and woman were arrested and later charged.
“A 34-year-old man from Thornaby was charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent, dangerous driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance and failing to stop for police.
“A 42-year-old woman from Stockton has been charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent.
“Both are due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 8th July.”