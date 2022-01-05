Pair charged with attacking different police officers in Hartlepool on New Year's Day

Gary Hughes and Tyne Linda Elizabeth Wilkinson are also accused of committing six other offences between them in Hartlepool on the same day.

Hughes, 38, has been charged with attacking a male officer in Northgate, on the Headland, while Wilkinson, 33, is said to have assaulted two females officers in town.

Both are also accused of stealing car keys during a reported house burglary in Stockton Road before allegedly stealing a Vauxhall Corsa together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Hughes is additionally charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance or correct insurance and using a motor vehicle without a valid licence.

The pair appeared earlier this week at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, where the cases were transferred to Teesside Crown Court.

Hughes, of Acorn Terrace, Gateshead, and Wilkinson, of Stanley Walk, Stockton, were remanded in custody and each face a jury trial after denying charges.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.