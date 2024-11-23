Pair due in court after Cleveland Police bust £1.3m drugs den at Hartlepool industrial estate

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 14:53 GMT
Two men are due to appear before magistrates today following the discovery of a cannabis farm worth up to £1.3m.

The pair were expected at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Saturday, November 23, following the police bust on Friday.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Saturday: “Officers have seized more than a million pounds worth of drugs after locating a large cannabis farm in Hartlepool.

“The farm was located at a premises on Graythorp Industrial Estate in Hartlepool on Friday, 22nd November, and is believed to be valued up to £1.3 million pounds.

Two men, aged 51 and 25, were arrested and charged with production of cannabis and they were remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ today.”

