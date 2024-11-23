Pair due in court after Cleveland Police bust £1.3m drugs den at Hartlepool industrial estate
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The pair were expected at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Saturday, November 23, following the police bust on Friday.
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Saturday: “Officers have seized more than a million pounds worth of drugs after locating a large cannabis farm in Hartlepool.
“The farm was located at a premises on Graythorp Industrial Estate in Hartlepool on Friday, 22nd November, and is believed to be valued up to £1.3 million pounds.
Two men, aged 51 and 25, were arrested and charged with production of cannabis and they were remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ today.”