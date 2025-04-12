Part of Hartlepool's Milton Road cordoned off following discovery of 'suspected World War Two unexploded device'

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 12th Apr 2025, 15:41 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2025, 15:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Part of a street has been cordoned off by police following the discovery of a “suspected World War Two unexploded device”.

Residents in Milton Road, Hartlepool, are urged to either “evacuate their property or to remain inside and away from the windows” while bomb disposal experts examine the device.

Hartlepool Police said in a statement on Saturday afternoon: “Shortly before 1pm on Saturday, 12 April, police received a report of a suspected World War Two unexploded device found at a property on Milton Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers attended to the address and informed the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) who are currently at the scene alongside officers.

A police cordon in Mulgrave Road, Hartlepool, after the apparent discover of an unexploded wartime device on April 12 in nearby Milton Road.A police cordon in Mulgrave Road, Hartlepool, after the apparent discover of an unexploded wartime device on April 12 in nearby Milton Road.
A police cordon in Mulgrave Road, Hartlepool, after the apparent discover of an unexploded wartime device on April 12 in nearby Milton Road.

“A 100m cordon has been put in place between Mulgrave Road and Thornville Road as a safety precaution.

“Local residents are advised to either evacuate their property or to remain inside and away from the windows.”

One resident asked to temporarily leave her home told the Mail: “A police car arrived early afternoon. Then around 2pm several more cars turned up, closing off the roads.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Meanwhile police knocked on doors in Milton Road asking residents to evacuate for a couple of hours until the bomb disposal people from Catterick could deal with the issue.

"He said it was a precautionary measure because the houses are terraced. We heard it was something, maybe a hand grenade, collected many years ago."

We will bring further updates as we get them.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice