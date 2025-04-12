Part of Hartlepool's Milton Road cordoned off following discovery of 'suspected World War Two unexploded device'
Residents in Milton Road, Hartlepool, are urged to either “evacuate their property or to remain inside and away from the windows” while bomb disposal experts examine the device.
Hartlepool Police said in a statement on Saturday afternoon: “Shortly before 1pm on Saturday, 12 April, police received a report of a suspected World War Two unexploded device found at a property on Milton Road.
“Officers attended to the address and informed the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) who are currently at the scene alongside officers.
“A 100m cordon has been put in place between Mulgrave Road and Thornville Road as a safety precaution.
“Local residents are advised to either evacuate their property or to remain inside and away from the windows.”
One resident asked to temporarily leave her home told the Mail: “A police car arrived early afternoon. Then around 2pm several more cars turned up, closing off the roads.
"Meanwhile police knocked on doors in Milton Road asking residents to evacuate for a couple of hours until the bomb disposal people from Catterick could deal with the issue.
"He said it was a precautionary measure because the houses are terraced. We heard it was something, maybe a hand grenade, collected many years ago."