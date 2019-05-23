PC Poppy goes above and beyond call of duty to recover stolen goods

A newly trained police officer has been praised for going beyond the call of duty to recover stolen property after a major theft.

After a business in Wynyard reported a large number of turbo devices, worth thousands of pounds, stolen from their property, PC Poppy Fisher set out to investigate and soon carried out two arrests in the Redcar and Cleveland area.

One man, 38, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and another man, aged 35, was arrested on suspicion of theft.

Later she conducted two searches at properties where some of the suspected stolen items were recovered and she also managed to trace some of the suspected stolen items on EBay.

Her mentor, PC Jane Faulkner, said: "Poppy has only been independent as an officer for four weeks now. She was tutored by me for ten weeks and she has proven to be such a hardworking officer.

"Poppy came in two hours early to make the arrests and stayed back well after her shift ended to conduct both interviews rather than handing over to another team.

"I am so proud of her - she has a keenness for the job which is infectious and is always willing to take on a challenge

"So far, six of the 37 suspected stolen turbo devices have been identified as belonging to the garage. It’s taken a while to identify them all as they have to be taken apart to find the identification marks inside but at least they can be reunited with their owner thanks to Poppy’s hard work.”

"The two men have now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.