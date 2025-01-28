Peterlee Police appeal to trace robber who doused shop worker in petrol and threatened to set them alight
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have now issued a photograph of the suspect they wish to trace following the employee’s ordeal.
Peterlee Police said in a statement: “Shortly before 7am on Saturday, January 25, a man entered a local convenience store on Oakerside Drive and doused the lone shop worker in petrol before threatening to set them on fire.
“The suspect then demanded money from the shop worker and made off with a quantity of cash.
“Thankfully, the shop worker was left physically unharmed but was understandably shaken by the incident.
“If you recognise the person please call 101, quoting crime reference number DHM-25012025-0175, or email [email protected]
“Alternatively, information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”