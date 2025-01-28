Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A raider doused a shop worker in petrol before threatening to set them alight during a robbery.

Police have now issued a photograph of the suspect they wish to trace following the employee’s ordeal.

Peterlee Police said in a statement: “Shortly before 7am on Saturday, January 25, a man entered a local convenience store on Oakerside Drive and doused the lone shop worker in petrol before threatening to set them on fire.

“The suspect then demanded money from the shop worker and made off with a quantity of cash.

Peterlee Police want to trace this person following a robbery at a town shop.

“Thankfully, the shop worker was left physically unharmed but was understandably shaken by the incident.

“If you recognise the person please call 101, quoting crime reference number DHM-25012025-0175, or email [email protected]

“Alternatively, information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”