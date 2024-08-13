Peterlee Police say Trimdon Station street attack was recorded by witnesses on mobile phones
Police believe that the assault was recorded by several people on mobile phones and are now asking witnesses to contact them with information or relevant footage.
Peterlee Police said in a statement released on social media: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a suspected assault in the Trimdon Station area.
“The incident took place on Margaret Terrace at around 5.20pm on Sunday, August 11.
“A man driving a silver Volkswagen Golf (old shape) is believed to have exited his vehicle and assaulted a man in his 20s, who suffered serious injuries and was subsequently treated in hospital.
“Several witnesses were seen recording the incident on mobile phones.
“Those with footage, or who may have captured the vehicle on dashcams, are asked to contact Peterlee CID via 101, quoting incident number 312 of August 11.”