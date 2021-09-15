Pitch invaders face football ground ban threat after Hartlepool United match with Carlisle United

The pair, who are both from Hartlepool, must wait at least another month to learn their fate after justices adjourned the cases against them until October.

They are already hundreds of pounds out of pocket after they appeared at Middlesbrough’s Teesside Magistrates’ Court earlier this week to accept their guilt.

Jonathan Robert Bee, 36, from Ellary Walk, Hartlepool, was fined £266 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted breaching sections 4 and 5 of the Football Offences Act 1991 by entering the playing area at Victoria Park without lawful authority on August 28.

Two men have admitted invading Hartlepool United's pitch during the club's recent match with Carlisle United.

He will begin paying his £385 court bill at a rate of £20 per month from October 11.

Daniel Peter Allan, 23, of Dent Street, Hartlepool, was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted committing the same offence on August 28.

He has until September 27 to pay his £199 bill.

Both defendants were granted unconditional bail and ordered to attend the same court on Thursday, October 21, when magistrates will consider whether or not to impose banning orders upon them.

A 24-year-old Hartlepool man has been charged with a public order offence while a 28-year-old Carlisle man has denied being drunk and disorderly in Clarence Road, Hartlepool, on the same date and faces a trial at the same court in the new year.

