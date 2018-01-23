PlayStation 4, XBox One and special edition coins stolen in Hartlepool burglary

Two games consoles are among the items swiped from a Hartlepool home during a burglary.

Police officers have launched an appeal for information following the incident, which took place at a property in Raby Road, Hartlepool, close to the junction with Chatham Road.

It happened between 7.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday (January 20).

Various items were stolen from the home during the burglary, including:

*A gold necklace with a palm tree on

*Military parachute wings patch in green

*Charm bracelet with 'Mam' 'Courage' 'Flower' and 'M' charms

*Black PS4 games console and four controllers

*Black XBox one and two controllers.

*Limited edition 50p Olympic coins

*GoPro camera Model Hero 5 S/N C3211334842329



Anyone who may have been offered the items for sale or anyone with information is asked to contact DC Anthony Wallace on Cleveland Police 101, quoting event number 011452.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.