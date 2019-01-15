Plea for help after 12-year-old boy goes missing from Hartlepool

An appeal has been issued to try and trace a schoolboy who was last seen in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police are asking for help to trace 12-year-old Brooklyn Walton.

Brooklyn was left an address in the Jesmond area at around 5.50pm on Sunday.

He is described as a white male, with an olive complexion, 5ft tall with short, dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue or black North Face tracksuit and trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Brooklyn or anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 7448.