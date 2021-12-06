Plea to trace Hartlepool man as part of police inquiry

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “We are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who may have information on alleged criminal damage at a property in Hartlepool

“We would like to speak to 40-year-old David Lancaster following a report that a man attended Suffolk Close in the early hours of Saturday 20th November and caused damage to a door while allegedly making threats to the occupant, who called police.

“The man had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

David Lancaster.

“Lancaster is believed to be using a silver Vauxhall Astra, registration OY10YKT, and it is possible he is still in the Hartlepool area.

“Anyone who has seen David or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting Ref 197537.

“If you don’t want to speak to police, information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.

