Plea to trace Hartlepool man wanted in relation to alleged serious assault

Police are urgently appealing to trace wanted 38-year-old Michael Kettlewell from Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
29 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Jan 2023, 4:53pm

Officers want to speak to Michael, pictured, in relation to an allegation of serious assault.

Cleveland Police said: “He is described as 6ft 2” tall, of broad build with short, dark brown hair and a full beard. He has tattoos around the neck area.

“Anyone who may know of Michael’s whereabouts or may have seen him is asked to contact Cleveland Police as a matter of urgency on 999.”

Michael Kettlewell is wanted in relation to an allegation of serious assault.
