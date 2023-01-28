Plea to trace Hartlepool man wanted in relation to alleged serious assault
Police are urgently appealing to trace wanted 38-year-old Michael Kettlewell from Hartlepool.
Officers want to speak to Michael, pictured, in relation to an allegation of serious assault.
Cleveland Police said: “He is described as 6ft 2” tall, of broad build with short, dark brown hair and a full beard. He has tattoos around the neck area.
“Anyone who may know of Michael’s whereabouts or may have seen him is asked to contact Cleveland Police as a matter of urgency on 999.”