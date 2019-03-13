Police appeal after girl, 10, 'grabbed' by man in Hartlepool

Police are appealing for information after a 10-year-old girl was approached by a man in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police say the girl was walking along Brougham Terrace at around 8.40am today when she was approached by a man who grabbed her by the arm.

The victim managed to free herself from his grip and he then made off from the scene.

The man is described as being of slim build, around 5 ft 9” tall and he was wearing a black hooded top which was pulled up over his head, dark blue trainers and black leather gloves.

Anyone who may know the identity of the man or anyone who may have seen a man matching the description in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Alistair Snowdon from Cleveland Police on 101 quoting event number 042218.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.