Police are appealing for information over the damage caused to the cemetery.

It happened at the cemetery on Wolviston Back Lane, in Billingham, between 8pm on Friday, September 3, and 11pm on Saturday, September 4.

A floral tribute spelling Mam, pots of flowers and an orchid were damaged, as well as neighbouring graves.

Cleveland Police say enquiries are ongoing and the force is appealing for any witnesses or anyone else with information to contact them.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555111.

The two incidents are not believed to be connected.

Information about the Billingham attack can be reported on the 101 phone number, quoting Ref 149728.

