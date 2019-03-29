Police appeal after Hartlepool car crash sees two taken to hospital

Police are appealing for witnesses following a car crash in Hartlepool which saw two people taken to hospital.

The collision happened at around 2.20pm on Tuesday in Elwick Road, 150 metres east of Dalton cross roads, involving a white Ford Focus, a white Citroen Relay and an orange Volkswagen Caddy.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a 37-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees with chest injuries and a 25-year-old male passenger from the same vehicle was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have seen the manner of driving of the vehicles, or anyone who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact PC Andy Lawson from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 050646.