Police appeal after man, 26, suffers broken leg when bike and car collide

A man is in hospital with a broken leg after the bike he was riding was involved in a crash with a car.

Cleveland Police is appealing for witnesses to the collision which happened on Sunday at about 1.10pm.

The incident involved a Nissan Micra and a R6 Yamaha Motorcycle on the Belasis Avenue and Tibbersley Avenue junction, in Billingham.

The 26-year-old male rider of the R6 Yamaha remains in hospital receiving treatment for a broken leg.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage of the incident is asked to contact PC Daniel Waugh via the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 070789.