Police appeal after man, 48, is dragged to ground and robbed of cash in Hartlepool street

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed in broad daylight in a Hartlepool street.

The incident happened yesterday at around 1.40pm when a 48-year-old man was dragged to the ground by two unknown men while he was passing through a short walkway in Winterbottom Avenue, directly opposite Holdforth Road.

The two suspects restrained the victim on the ground and took cash from him and then fled the scene towards Iceland, in Skerne Road.

The first suspect is described as being a white male, around 25-years-old, with short straight ginger hair, average build, around 5ft 9in in height and of pale complexion.

He was wearing a light blue Adidas tracksuit, which was described as appearing old and scruffy.

The second suspect is described as being a white male, around 28-years-old, with short mousey brown/blonde hair swept to one side, chubby build, around 5ft 6in in height and an average complexion.

He was wearing a black Nike tracksuit, which was described as appearing scruffy.

Anyone who witnessed anything or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Pc Steve Jenkins on the non-emergency number 101, quoting the event number 093303.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.