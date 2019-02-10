Police appeal after man claiming to be window cleaner stole 'precious and sentimental jewellery' from elderly woman's home in Hartlepool

Cleveland Police are appealing for information after a man stole precious and sentimental jewellery from the home of an elderly woman in Seaton Carew.

Officers say the man entered the victim’s home in Lawson Road, Seaton Carew, at around 4pm on Saturday, February 9, claiming to be collecting window cleaning money.

A a silver necklace which was among items stolen from the womans home in Lawson Road, Seaton Carew, at around 4pm on Saturday, February 9.

He then stole a large quantity of jewellery including: a gold collar-style necklace from India; a silver necklace (pictured here); a pearl necklace and an Italian murano glass necklace.

A semi-precious lace-style necklace with blue stones; earrings with blue stones; a gold necklace with crystals and; a gold women’s wrist watch were also stolen as well as an engraved gold compact mirror.

All had great sentimental value.

The man is described as white, in his late 30s with a medium build, short dark hair and a skinny jawline. He was wearing a fawn coloured coat with a shiny finish – it was possibly waxed or waterproof.

This incident was extremely distressing for the victim. Anyone with information, including CCTV or dash cam footage from the area, is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 22961. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and you don’t have to give your name.