Police appeal as woman robbed in Hartlepool while waiting for bus

A woman was mugged late at night in Hartlepool while waiting for a bus.

The 48-year-old had her handbag snatched from her by a man on a bike.

It happened at 11.30pm on Sunday, November 25, at the junction of Sydenham Road and Stockton Road.

Fortunately, she was not hurt and police are appealing to the public for information.

The robber, who wore a dark hooded top, rode off towards Brenda Road.

Cleveland Police said in a witness appeal: "The 48 year old lady was at the junction of Stockton Road and Sydenham Road at around 11.30pm last night (Sunday 25th November) when the unknown man pedalled past her grabbing her handbag, which contained her phone, purse and bank cards, from her shoulder.

"She was not injured during this incident and the cyclist who was wearing a hooded top in grey or dark blue rode off towards Brenda Road.

"Anyone who saw this robbery, or who has information which could help our inquiries, is asked to contact DC Becky Alderson of Hartlepool Operational Crime Team via the 101 number."

Please quote Event 216572