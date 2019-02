Police are appealing for motorists to come forward if they have information about an accident.

Cleveland Police said the incident happened on Monday, January 7, outside St John's School in illingham at approx 8.45am.

A spokesman said: "A blue car parked at the school pulled out on a silver car. There was plenty of traffic in both directions, did anyone see anything or even better does anyone have any dash cam footage."

If anyone has information contact the police on 101.