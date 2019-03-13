Police appeal for help after attempted street robbery

Police are appealing for help to find a man who tried to rob a woman of her money and phone.

The 28-year-old victim was walking along a cut from Cheviot Crescent, Billingham, towards Pentland School, at 12.15pm on Friday, March 1, when she was approached by a man on a matt black old-style bike who threatened her and demanded her to hand over her property.

He is described as a white male, in his late teens to early 20s, and of slim build. He was wearing a khaki green/black hoodie, dark tracksuit bottoms and a brown/black scarf covering half his face.

He is also described as having scabs on his hands, a freckle or mole on his right cheek and his nose was off to the right side as though it had been previously broken.

He made off from the scene empty handed and the victim was uninjured.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or of the person responsible is asked to contact PC Andy McKie from Cleveland Police on 101 quoting event number 035101. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org