Police appeal for information after five Apple iMac computers are reported stolen from a Hartlepool college

Police are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at Cleveland College of Art and Design’s Old Municipal Building in Hartlepool.

Officers say the incident occurred around 4am on Thursday, August 5.

Five Apple iMac computers have been reported stolen from the premises, along with a number of keyboards.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact Hartlepool CID on 101 quoting 130754 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

