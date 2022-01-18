Both incidents took place on Sunday, January 17, and involved the women being approached by a male on a bike.

A social media statement from Hartlepool Police said: “At around 2.45pm a woman was walking towards Hartfields when a male on a pedal bike rode up behind her and indecently assaulted her. His arm got caught in her bag strap and she initially believed he was trying to steal it.

“He rode off over the field towards Easington Road and Warren Road, but the lady believes he approached her from Fieldfare Road."

The male involved in this assault is described as around 16 or 17 years old and wearing a dark hoodie. He was on a dark coloured bike which “appeared new”.

The statement added: “Later that day at around 6.50pm, a woman was walking up Hart Lane from Dunston Road towards the traffic lights at the Tesco Express. She was on the Aldi side of the road and about to turn left into the cut at Saddleston Close when a tall white male, aged 16 or 17 and wearing a dark hoodie and bottoms cycled up behind her and indecently assaulted her before riding away.”

Anyone with information on the first incident is urged to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting ref SE-22-008437, while anyone with information on the second assault should quote reference SE-22-008566.

Information on both incidents can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

