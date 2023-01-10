Police appeal to find missing Hartlepool teenager Jack Pheasey-Rattigan
Cleveland Police have appealed to the poublic for help to trace a missing Hartlepool teenager.
By Kevin Clark
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Officers are trying to trace missing Jack Pheasey-Rattigan, who was last seen in the Owton Manor Lane area of the town.
The 17-year-old was last seen yesterday afternoon, Monday January 9.
He was wearing a dark grey jacket and tracksuit bottoms. It is believed he may be in the Hartlepool town centre area.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101.