Officers searching for Stephanie Johnson believe she could be in the Cleveland area.

Stephanie, 29, was reported as missing after failing to attend an appointment last Tuesday, October 19.

She was spoken to on the phone by police and revealed she intended to return home in the coming days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephanie Johnson

However, her friends, family and associates have not heard from her since and police are now growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

It is believed that Stephanie could be in Cleveland, and may have travelled towards the Skelton area.

Searches are ongoing to locate her and police have asked Stephanie – or anyone who has seen her – to come forward to ensure she is safe and well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the force website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211014-0355.