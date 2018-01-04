Police appeal to trace man in relation to rape of teenage girl in Hartlepool

Police are appealing for help in tracing a man after a teenage girl was raped in Hartlepool.

Detectives released images of Heman Mohammed Tahir as they investigate an alleged rape last year.

CCTV image released after the alleged rape of a teenage girl in Hartlepool.

They want to speak with Tahir, 24, in relation to the alleged attack at the Windmill pub, in Dalton Piercy, in late-September.

Police released images of the man almost a month ago and are still yet to speak to him in connection with the investigation.

The incident is alleged to have taken place overnight on Tuesday, September 26 into Wednesday, September 27.

Police fear Tahir may have left the area for London, but he has not yet been traced.

The Windmill.

Officers want anyone with information as to his whereabouts to get in touch.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "Police are repeating an appeal to trace a man they want to speak to in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Hartlepool.

"24-year-old Heman Mohammed Tahir is believed to have left the Cleveland area and travelled to London but his whereabouts are unknown.

"The incident is reported to have happened overnight on Tuesday, September 26 into Wednesday, September 27 at The Windmill in Dalton Piercy, Hartlepool.

"Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact Cleveland Police."

Initially, police said they were investigating two allegations of rape at the pub, with a woman also said to have been attacked.

Two men, aged 36 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of rape and released while inquiries were ongoing.

But police now want to trace Tahir and have urged anyone with information to contact them.

People who have any information are urged to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.